Fri Jul 19 2024 15:43:47
1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Economic Survey Live 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey document in Parliament today. The Economic Survey is a comprehensive review or annual report of Indian economy during the closed financial year. Prepared by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Finance Ministry under the guidance of the India's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). This year's document will be released by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran on July 22, a day ahead of the Budget announcement.

It functions as a summary of the government's economic performance, major developmental programmes, and policy initiatives; besides also providing an outlook for the upcoming financial year. The Economic Survey document consists of two parts — the first part or Part A includes the country's economic developments and challenges and a broad review of the economy; and second Part B, analyses the past financial year over specific topics such as social security, poverty, education, healthcare, human development, and climate.

22 Jul 2024, 07:00:00 AM IST

Economic Survey Live 2024: What is the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is an “annual report" or comprehensive review of the Indian economy during the financial year ended. It is prepared by the Finance Ministry's Department of Economic Affairs — Economics Division, under the country's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA).

This year's Eco Survey will be released by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran today, and then tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a day ahead of the Budget announcement.

22 Jul 2024, 06:56:14 AM IST

Economic Survey Live 2024: FinMin to table Economic Survey document today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to table the Economic Survey 2024 document, submitted by India's Chief Economic Advisor V Ananta Nageswaran and his team, in Parliament today, on July 22 — a day ahead of the Union Budget announcement tommorow. 

