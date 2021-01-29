Economic Survey: New public sector enterprise policy spells a complete change

NEW DELHI : The Economic Survey presented on Friday said that the coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan has “negatively impacted" the government’s disinvestment plan of mobilizing ₹2.1 trillion during the current fiscal year.

“The Budget 2020-21 had envisaged mobilizing ₹2.1 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds during the current fiscal year, of which ₹90,000 crore was envisaged for disinvestment in financial institutions. As on 20 January 2021, the government has been able to raise ₹15,220 crore," the survey said.

Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start

This comes in the backdrop of a new public sector enterprise policy articulated by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 17 May last year, the details of which are likely to be announced in the Union budget to be presented on Monday.

A recharged disinvestment playbook will also articulate the position of the private sector commanding the heights of the Indian economy.

“The public sector enterprise policy enunciated by the government in November 2020 spells a complete change in paradigm as compared to its policy of import substitution and self-sufficiency which became the basis of the Mahalanobis Plan in 1956," the survey said.

While the government has been missing its disinvestment targets, the new policy may open the possibility of further consolidation of India’s 12 public sector banks. It will also chalk the way ahead for the consolidation of strategic state-run companies and privatization of non-strategic ones.

“It has been argued that the existence of the CPSEs should only be in the ‘strategic sectors’. Accordingly, the number of PSEs in the strategic sector will ideally be limited to four– others would either be merged or privatized or brought under holding companies," the survey said.

While articulating the way ahead for public sector enterprises, Sitharaman last year had said that a distinction will be made on the basis of strategic importance of such entities.

“Further, the CPSEs in the non-strategic sectors would be privatized as per guidelines issued. This initiative is expected to bring healthy competition in sectors and will also assist the Government to focus extensively on ‘strategic sectors.’," the survey said.

The government is looking to raise around ₹90,000 crore from the privatization of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd at about double the valuation the stock is trading at, as the Centre seeks to benchmark its price to some of its publicly traded rivals, as reported by Mint earlier. Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd and BEML Limited are among the next set of PSUs on the block for the disinvestment exercise.

“The Government recognizes the need for opening up all the sectors to the private sector while public sector enterprises play an important role in strategic areas. The focus of the Government is to embark on a significant privatisation exercise of CPSEs and speeding up big-ticket strategic sale/ privatisation of large CPSEs such as Air India, BPCL, CONCOR and SCI," the Survey added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via