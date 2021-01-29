Economic Survey: New public sector enterprise policy spells a complete change

The government is looking to raise around ₹90,000 crore from the privatization of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd at about double the valuation the stock is trading at, as the Centre seeks to benchmark its price to some of its publicly traded rivals, as reported by Mint earlier. Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd and BEML Limited are among the next set of PSUs on the block for the disinvestment exercise.