Economic Survey: No conflict between growth and inequality in India

NEW DELHI : Unlike advanced economies, in India economic growth help reduction of inequality and poverty, the Economic Survey 2020-21 said Friday and informed that social sector spending as percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) has touched 8.8% in 2020-21.

“Both economic growth and inequality have similar relationships with socio-economic indicators. Thus, unlike in advanced economies, in India economic growth and inequality converge in terms of their effects on socio-economic indicators," the economic survey said, indirectly responding debates that question how India’s high growth rate in the recent past may not have positively impacted people lives.

The survey said a developing economy such as India can avoid the conflict between growth and inequality “because of the potential for high levels of economic growth, on the one hand, and the significant scope for poverty reduction, on the other hand," adding that “this question becomes, pertinent especially because of the inevitable focus on inequality following the Covid-19, pandemic".

It said that economic growth has a far greater impact on poverty alleviation and given India’s stage of development, it must continue to focus on economic growth to lift the poor out of poverty.

The survey said that government spending as percentage of GDP is increasing for the social sectors. It said expenditure on social services including on education and health by both centre and states combined as a proportion of GDP increased from 6.2% to 8.8% during the period 2014-15 to 2020-21 (BE). For education, it increased from 2.8% in 2014-15 to 3.5% in 2020-21, and for health, from 1.2% to 1.5% during the same period.

“Relative importance of social services in government budget, as measured in terms of the share of expenditure on social services out of total budgetary expenditure, has also increased to 26.5% in 2020-21 as against 23.4% in 2014-15," it added.

To be sure, there is a constant demand to increase education expenditure to 6% of the GDP and even the new national education policy (NEP) has underlined the need for increasing education expenditure to 6% to achieve better human development outcome.

Similarly, experts have been demanding that health expenditure should be increased to 3% of the GDP and even the national health policy have noted a need for increasing it to 2.5% of the GDP by 2025.

The economic survey reiterated that since March 2020, most of the schools are closed due to the covid-19 induced restrictions but “online schooling took off in a big way during the pandemic. The access to data network, electronic devices such as computer, laptop, smart phone etc. gained importance due to online learning and remote working".

Notwithstanding the push, only one-third of India’s school children are pursuing online education and a smaller cohort of this 32.5% are doing live online classes, according to the Annual Status of Education Report published in October 2020. The report underlined how the digital divide is still wide in the school sector and just 11% of all students enrolled in both private and government schools were using live online classes, while another 21.5% were using videos or recorded classes.

The economic survey, however, confessed that Covid-19 has “exposed the vulnerability of urban casual workers, who account for 11.2% of urban workforce...,a significant proportion of them are supposed to be migrants". However, it did not give a number of informal sector workers who lost their jobs. “With limited data available on inter-state migration and employment in informal sectors, it is difficult to figure the numbers of migrants who lost jobs and accommodation during the pandemic and returned home,"it added.

