Economic Survey: No conflict between growth and inequality in India

The survey said that government spending as percentage of GDP is increasing for the social sectors. It said expenditure on social services including on education and health by both centre and states combined as a proportion of GDP increased from 6.2% to 8.8% during the period 2014-15 to 2020-21 (BE). For education, it increased from 2.8% in 2014-15 to 3.5% in 2020-21, and for health, from 1.2% to 1.5% during the same period.