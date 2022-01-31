Economic Survey: Retail investors must be encouraged to go for risk-free G-secs

“The recently launched Retail Direct Scheme by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) will be instrumental in channelizing the savings of middle class, small businessmen and senior citizens directly into risk free government securities," the Survey said. “With an objective to facilitate efficient direct access of retail individual investor to the G-Sec market, which was earlier directly being accessed only by large institutional investors, this scheme will give a boost to financial inclusion and broaden the investor base," it added.