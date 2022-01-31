The Economic Survey 2022-23 presented on Monday switched from a two-volume format to a single volume one as the previous format was “becoming unwieldy". The fresh approach bids adieu to the traditional format of Economic Survey presentation first adopted in 1991-92, which was the first-ever survey report brought out in two volumes.

The two-volume format had come in the backdrop of major crises in the Indian economy during 1991-92. “The Economic Survey of 1991-92 was eagerly awaited. The first volume was a short booklet of 27 pages that highlighted the macroeconomic problems facing the country while the second volume reviewed the various sectors in detail," the Economic Survey report said.

"The two-volume format did allow space for bringing in new ideas and themes but, at almost 900 pages, it was also becoming unwieldy," Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser in the finance ministry said in his preface to the survey.

The global financial crises in 2007-08 and 2008-09 also saw changes in the way the Economic Survey was presented. An analytical chapter was added about the country’s medium-term challenges and macro-economic prospects. From here onwards, more thematic chapters were included each year, the Economic Survey added.

Transformation in Economic Survey Reports from 1950-51

The Survey was first published in 1950-51 and was initially part of the Budget documents. The document was less than 50 pages in the 1950s and contained a brief outline of economic developments of the previous year, the Survey said.

“For example, the Survey of 1957-58 had just 38 pages. It was primarily descriptive and contained little in the way of analysis and policy prescriptions," the Economic Survey further added.

From 1958-59, the length of the survey started increasing with the introduction of more charts and tables. A Hindi translation also seems to have been initiated around this time. The ambition of the document increased significantly in the sixties. The Survey of 1962-63 was divided into two parts where the first part focused on the broader economy.

By 1970, the length of the Economic Survey had already crossed 150 pages with a detailed list of tables. The format was further refined in the seventies and eighties with sections being transformed into chapters.

“This is the phase that developed the format that is broadly recognizable today. The 1980s saw a consistent rise in the length of the document with the introduction of new chapters. By 1990, the length of the Economic Survey had reached close to 250 pages including the statistical appendix," the 2021-22 Economic Survey said.

Economic Survey in turn of the century

In 2011-12, the document was 485 pages spread over thirteen chapters and the statistical appendix. In 2013-14, the statistical appendix was separated out and published as a separate volume.

In the following year, the Survey was presented as two volumes: Volume 1 had a number of chapters addressing topical policy concerns, while Volume 2 carried the traditional Economic Survey along with the statistical appendix.

“This format was continued till last year with the length of the document steadily going up. Moreover, an attempt was made in the last three Surveys to ensure that the Volume 1 chapters adhered to a broad theme rather than appeared as stand-alone papers," the 2021-22 Economic Survey said.

