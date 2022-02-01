Economy to grow at 8.5% in FY23: Survey

“The growth naturally recovers from the fact that we had a 7% contraction in real terms in 2020-21 (revised to a 6.6% contraction in the first revised estimate released on Monday)," Nageswaran said at his first press briefing after taking charge on Friday. He said credit growth was picking up from a very low base, the corporate sector has deleveraged, profitability was good, and the capex cycle was going to build on the back of what the government has done. The estimate is lower than the projection by the International Monetary Fund, which expects the economy to expand by 9% in FY23.