Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal on Monday said that the Indian economy may not yet be out of the woods but all economic indicators pointed towards a revival that would support Economic Survey projections of GDP growth of 8-8.5 per cent.

“We continue to remain in uncertain times. Oil prices have spiked during the start of the year. Global central banks have begun withdrawing liquidity and geo-political uncertainties also remain," Sanjeev Sanyal said briefing mediapersons on the contents of the Economic Survey 2021-22.

This projection on growth in the survey is based on the assumption that global supply chain disruption will remain in play for much of the next financial year and oil prices will remain in the range of $70-75/bbl.

Sanyal, however said, even with uncertainties, the macro-economic fundamentals of the Indian economy remained strong that would support growth next year. “Even with our conservative estimate, India would still be the fastest growing economy," Sanyal said.

Sanyal cited that growth in all major sectors of the economy barring the services, has already reached pre-pandemic levels calculation from gross value-added level. Even in services, he said, only contact intensive sectors such as entertainment, restaurants and hospitality are still showing signs of stress due to covid-19 concerns and these sectors would need to be opened up to return back on growth path.

Giving his analysis of the economy, the newly appointed chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, said that economic growth will pick up because credit growth has started picking up and capex cycle would pick up pace. He said government has done its bit by pump priming the economy stepping up public sector capital expenditure and states also chipping in with 67 pet cenht rise in capex so far this year. “This investment would create a virtuous cycle that would also result in private sector investment picking up pace. This should help support growth of the economy," he said.

On contact services, he said that by second half od next fiscal, activities should come back on stream. “Once the pandemic cloud itself is lifted and many of the contact services come back into their pre-pandemic level, those things will have a virtuous cycle in terms of job creation and income growth. Therefore the consumption share of the GDP which is 97% compared to the pre-pandemic level should come back in the second half of the new financial year," Nageswaran said.

