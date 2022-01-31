Even with conservative estimate on growth, India would still be the fastest growing economy: Sanjeev Sanyal

On contact services, he said that by second half od next fiscal, activities should come back on stream. “Once the pandemic cloud itself is lifted and many of the contact services come back into their pre-pandemic level, those things will have a virtuous cycle in terms of job creation and income growth. Therefore the consumption share of the GDP which is 97% compared to the pre-pandemic level should come back in the second half of the new financial year," Nageswaran said.