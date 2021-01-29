From Conor McGregor to The Jungle Book, Economic Survey says it all

NEW DELHI : The Economic Survey presented on Friday, bearing the imprimatur of chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian, projected a V-shaped economic recovery, and compared it to India’ memorable cricketing test victory in Australia. The annual report card of the government also called the Indian team’s down underperformance “a V-shaped" one.

While projecting that India’s economy will rebound by 11% in FY22, the Survey also made references to Aristotle and cited ancient wisdom from epics such as Mahabharata, Kalidasa’s Raghuvansham. and Subhashita. The Survey’ reference choices ranged from Thiruvalluvar, Tamil Nadu's celebrated poet-philosopher, best known for authoring Thirukkural, Spanish philosopher George Santayana to mixed martial artist Conor McGregor.

The Survey comes two days before the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman rises to present the union budget -- her third -- in the aftermath of the worst calamity that the world has witnessed in recent times. She has promised a “never before" like Union Budget.

Union budget for FY22 will be seen as a continuation of the string of economic packages that were like mini budgets that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to announce in the last few months amid the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the start of the budget session of Parliament, earlier in the day.

The Survey authored by Subramanian;a PhD from the Booth School of Business also cited cult movies such as Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan and Main Azaad Hoon, as it presented the state of the economy in the past one year, the key challenges it anticipates, and the possible solutions.

“This idea of accessing the bare necessities of life as a sine qua non has resonated with the common man as well. No wonder Bollywood’s rhetoric, which often mirrors socio-economic issues in the country (Desai, 2004), has zoomed in on “the bare necessities" in movies such as Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan (1974)," the Survey said.

In the chapter titled “The Bare Necessities," the Survey cited the iconic question asked by the character of an angry young man played by Amitabh Bachchan regarding inability to provide a glass of drinking water even after 40 years in the Tinnu Anand directed Main Azaad Hoon movie.

The Survey authored by Subramanian and his team also cited Oscar Wilde, Paul Krugman, Rabindranath Thakur and Rudyard Kipling’ The Jungle Book as it stated that India is expected to emerge as the fastest growing economy in the next two years as per IMF.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday upgraded its gross domestic product (GDP) projection for India to a contraction of 8% in FY21 from an earlier estimate of minus 10.3%, saying there are encouraging signs of economic recovery in high frequency indicators.

Mohandas K. Gandhi, Aristotle, Martin Luther King Jr, and Albert Einstein were also cited by the Survey in the backdrop of Indian economy projected to contract by a record 7.7% in FY21 for the first time in 41 years.

"Thalinomics" that was unveiled in the Economic Survey for 2019- to illustrate the impact of inflation on a nation’s dinner table also made its appearance, with the Survey this year stating, “While Thali cost have increased between June 2020 and November 2020, they witnessed a sharp fall in the month of December reflecting the fall in the prices of many essential food commodities."

Some argue that Thalinomics may just evolve into India’s very own Big Mac Index, which informally measures the purchasing power parity of currencies of different countries through a price comparison of McDonald’s hamburger in the stated geographies.

