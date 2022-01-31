NEW DELHI : The government is setting up the National Land Monetisation Corporation with an initial authorized share capital of ₹5000 crores and subscribed share capital of ₹150 crores, to carry out the monetization of the land and other non-core assets, the Economic Survey said Monday.

It added that central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) have referred nearly 3400 acres of land and other non-core assets to the government for monetization.

The desired skill set to take on the responsibility of management and monetization of non-core assets in Government is limited, the Hon’ble Finance Minister in her Budget speech 2021-22 announced setting up of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), with capacity and expertise, to carry out the monetization of the land and other non-core assets in an efficient and prudent manner, in line with international best practices.

“In pursuance of the Budget announcement, ‘National Land Monetisation Corporation’ (NLMC) is being incorporated as a 100 per cent Govt of India owned entity with an initial authorized share capital of ` 5000 crores and subscribed share capital of ` 150 crores," the Survey noted.

“So far, CPSEs have referred ~3400 acres of land and other non-core assets to DIPAM/MoF for monetization," it added.

Monetization of non-core assets of different CPSEs i.e., MTNL, BSNL, BPCL, B&R, BEML, HMT Ltd, Instrumentation Ltd etc. is at present under various stages of the transaction, it added.

The initiative for monetization of noncore assets has been steered by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Monetization of non-core assets envisages unlocking of value of these thus far unutilized or underutilized assets and generate returns on the equity that the government has invested in them.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.