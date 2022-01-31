Govt setting up National Land Monetisation Corp: Eco Survey

The desired skill set to take on the responsibility of management and monetization of non-core assets in Government is limited, the Hon’ble Finance Minister in her Budget speech 2021-22 announced setting up of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), with capacity and expertise, to carry out the monetization of the land and other non-core assets in an efficient and prudent manner, in line with international best practices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}