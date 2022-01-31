Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt's four pronged approach helped tackle economic disruptions caused by Covid: CEA

Govt’s four pronged approach helped tackle economic disruptions caused by Covid: CEA

CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran.
1 min read . 07:54 PM IST Livemint

  • The government focussed on short-term support to economically vulnerable sections, medium-term fiscal stability, but never left sight of structural supply side reforms and also emphasised on process reforms

Summing up the contents of the Economic Survey 2021-22, the newly appointed Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Monday that the document reflects government’s four pronged approach to tackle Covid-19 pandemic. 

The government focussed on short-term support to economically vulnerable sections, medium-term fiscal stability, but never left sight of structural supply side reforms and also emphasised on process reforms. 

Speaking at a press conference after the presentation of the Economic Survey 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala in Parliament, Nageswaran also said that the growth rate projection in Survey were realistic . 

The Economic Survey 2021-22, projects the economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during the current financial year, indicating a recovery to the pre-pandemic level. It has also projected GDP growth of 8-8.5 % in FY23 backed by continuation of reforms easing of supply side constraints while demand returning in various sectors that still remains under stress.

 

