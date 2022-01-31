The Economic Survey 2022 has noted that retail investors in equity cash segment has increased and the share of individual investors in total turnover at NSE increased from 39% to 45% in April-October 2021 period.

The substantial increase in share of individual investors in 2020-21 and 2021-22 can partly be ascribed to the increase in new investor registrations witnessed since February 2020, the survey said.

In April-November 2021, nearly 221 lakh individual Demat accounts were added, according to the survey report.

On the mutual funds front, the net assets under management (AUM) of mutual fund industry rose by 24.4% to ₹37.3 lakh crore at the end of November 2021 from ₹30 lakh crore end of November 2020.

Net resource mobilization by mutual funds was ₹2.54 lakh crore during April-November 2021, as compared to ₹2.73 lakh crore during April-November 2020.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha today, while the Budget will be presented tomorrow at 11 am.

All macro indicators indicated the economy was well placed to face challenges, helped by pick ups in farm and industrial output growth, said the report.

Growth will be supported by “widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending," the survey said.

In the primary markets, IPOs of 75 companies have listed, garnering ₹89,066 crore in April-November 2021, as compared to 29 companies raising ₹14,733 crore during April-November 2020, indicating stupendous rise of 504.5% in fund mobilization, according to the survey.

The money raised by IPOs has been greater than what has been raised in any year in last decade by a large margin.

Amount raised through rights issues however declined by 62.6% to ₹22,659 crore in April-November 2021, as compared to ₹60,608 crore during corresponding period of previous year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.