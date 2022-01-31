India is better prepared to handle taper tantrum this time around as compared to the earlier period, the economic survey said on Monday.

In recent months, scaling back of pandemic-related stimulus programme amidst persistent inflationary pressures in advanced economies, particularly the US, have reignited some fears of taper tantrum.

The US Federal Reserve is all set to end its bond-buying stimulus program in early March, when it is expected to begin to raise interest rates to combat inflation.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters last week that officials were ready to raise rates in March, and he left the door open to moving at every meeting in 2022 if needed to curb the fastest US inflation in a generation.

However, India’s external sector -- well supported by strong exports, capital inflows, low current account deficit and external financing requirements and high foreign exchange reserves, with various external vulnerability indicators well within manageable limits -- is far better prepared this time to face any external shocks arising out of tightening of the monetary policy stance by the advanced economies in coming months, the survey said.

India’s salient external sector sustainability indicators are strong and much improved as compared to what they were during the global financial crisis or taper episode of 2013, the survey said, adding that the import cover and foreign exchange reserves are more than double now.

Despite all the disruptions caused by the global pandemic, India’s balance of payments remained in surplus throughout the last two years. This allowed the Reserve Bank of India to keep accumulating foreign exchange reserves, which stands at $634 billion on 31 December, 2021. This is equivalent to 13.2 months of imports and higher than the country’s external debt, it added.

In March 2020, after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States, the Fed had cut the interest rates to zero and announced the restart of quantitative easing, purchasing Treasuries and MBS, eventually increasing asset purchases to $120 billion a month.

With the economy recovering and inflation picking up speed and hitting a 30-year high, the Fed had announced it will reduce the pace of bond purchases by $15 billion a month, meaning QE would end by mid-2022 and open the door for policymakers to consider rate hikes.

However in November last year, Powell admitted that high inflation might continue for some time, and said it would be appropriate to speed up the taper to end bond purchases "a few months sooner." and the Fed had accelerated the wind-down end to early March.

Powell in an unusually blunt comment said officials are prepared to raise rates in March, after data showed consumer prices rose seven percent in 2021, the highest in 40 years. Economists expect three or four rate hikes in 2022.

