India needs to be wary of imported inflation, says Economic Survey

India does need to be wary of imported inflation, especially from elevated global energy prices, the economic survey has said, adding that the consume price rise has reappeared as a global issue in both advanced and emerging economies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation stood at 5.6% in December 2021 which is within the targeted tolerance band. Wholesale price inflation, however, has been running in double-digits, the report said.

India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation stood at 5.6% in December 2021 which is within the targeted tolerance band. Wholesale price inflation, however, has been running in double-digits, the report said.

"Although this is partly due to base effects that will even out, India does need to be wary of imported inflation, especially from elevated global energy prices," the survey said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Economic Survey has projected a growth rate of 8-8.5% for the next financial year ending March 2023.

The survey was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha today, while the Budget will be presented tomorrow at 11 am.

All macro indicators indicated the economy was well placed to face challenges, helped by pick ups in farm and industrial output growth, said the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Growth will be supported by "widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending," the survey said.

The survey expectations for the next fiscal year are conservative compared to the 9% expansion seen by IMF.