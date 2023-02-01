India on track to meet SDG target as over 400 million exit poverty
- The UN report, quoted in the survey, stated that about 16.4% of the population in India were multidimensionally poor
NEW DELHI : Over 400 million Indians escaped poverty between 2005-06 and 2019-2021, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×