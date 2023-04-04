India stands out as fastest growing economy, but RBI should halt any more rate hike: Ajay Singh2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 07:15 PM IST
- Assocham president said though India remains the fastest growing nation amongst the major economies, the growth is uneven even as the global headwinds from volatile energy prices, geo-political developments and threat of recession in major economies need to be watched with abundant caution
NEW DELHI : With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) set to review the benchmark policy rates, Assocham President Ajay Singh on Tuesday urged the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee for a halt to any more hike in the lending rates in the wake of uncertainties in the global business environment.
