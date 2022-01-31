The real strength of the Indian economy is its ability to change and adapt on the back of adequate forex reserves, fiscal space and even monetary headroom, principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal told Mint in an interview. For FY23 India’s GDP at 8-8.5% will not benefit from a lower base but will still be the fastest growing economy in the world, at a time when projections for other economies are being revised downwards. He added that rather than fiscal measures for contact-based services sectors, aggressive vaccination along with consistent opening-up of these sectors will be needed in order to drive up consumption. Edited excerpts:

The Economic Survey appears to indicate that there's adequate buffer in India to absorb any liquidity tapering in global markets that is expected. How well do you think the economy is prepared, in the event of any further mutating strains of Covid that may emerge and changing geo-political scenarios that can adversely affect oil prices?

The theme of the economic survey is that we live in an uncertain world and it's our ability to adapt in an agile fashion that marks us out not our ability to predict exactly where, when and how geopolitics and Ukraine is going to work out. We have made a forecast based on certain assumptions, but the real strength of the Indian economy is our ability to change with whatever happens to be the certain situation, which is the whole discussion on agile, on safety-nets and Barbell strategy. So, should the circumstances change, will we be able to adapt to it? Absolutely, because we have the foreign exchange reserves, we were able to buffer ourselves in various ways, we have the fiscal space if necessary. We even have the monetary space really comes down to it though I don't think we'll need it. We have done a huge amount of supply side reforms in the last couple years. So, I think we are in as good a place as we could reasonably expect to find ourselves.

There’s no need to re-look at the agile strategy going forward?

That's precisely you'll always hear - why are you building up so much foreign exchange reserves, you already have $600 billion. Well, the reason we build these foreign exchange reserves is precisely this because you need to have degrees of freedom. You can only be agile if you have degrees of freedom. If we don't have reserves, no fiscal space, if capacity to do vaccination doesn't exist then you cannot be agile. We have a government, which has both policymakers and the administrative capacity to do things like vaccinate 1 billion plus people, we do have the administrative capacity to do a massive national nationwide lockdown for a prolonged period of time and hold things together. That is the real strength of India, this ability to take and change and look at new evolving situations, and we have seen many other countries, including developed countries having great difficulty dealing with it, but we are able to deal with it. The emphasis is not so much about the growth forecast but the strategy and the process.

What prompted the change in expectations of double-digit GDP growth?

As far as the double-digit number is concerned, for this financial year, sure the eventual growth rate turned out to be around 9.2% but then into next year, we are going to not benefit to that extent from a lower base. But I think even at 8-8.5%, India will be still the fastest growing economy in the world, even without going to the IMF 9%, which is a very strong GDP growth rate in an environment with everybody else's GDP growth rates are being revised downwards very sharply.

Private consumption is lower than FY20, should measures to provide money in hands of consumers be considered at this time?

Consumption is not happening in contact-based services, so let us be very clear, this is not a demand problem, its mostly a supply side problem in the sense that you shut down the very sectors where people want to spend. Of course, you need to provide some support to demand, also some support to these specific sectors, but in the longer run, the key is to be able to open up these contact-based services and open them for a long period of time, so we will give them a run. And in this context vaccination matters. I’m not a health expert but having done all the vaccinations, I think it's fair to say that the next round of waves if they should happen, they will be much less disruptive and be able to keep things open and definitely, the sectors will revive. So, the key here is rather than get into fiscal policy, this is really about vaccination and health policy. There are some manufacturing sectors where capacity utilization is an issue but even there, it is not a demand problem. For example, automobiles, they have 7-8 months of orders, they can't deliver because chips are not available.

What about two-wheelers (as an indicator)?

The shift has happened from traditional two wheelers to basically electric two wheelers and they have long (wait time) because of shortage of chips. So, that’s not a not a lack of demand problem, it’s an obsolescence problem.

On tariffs, as many economists have cautioned against raising import tariff which could be counterproductive in long term. Do you agree?

Import tariffs to a very large extent are driven by not by our policy but by WTO related issues. There may be some wiggle room, but by and large, a very large proportion of the import tariffs are basically set in stone directly or indirectly, or because of bilateral FTAs. So, the real story here is looking at pursuing the import regime, and in that context, we are pursuing FTAs with several countries.

The Survey has brought to forth tomato and onion price hike dynamics that tend to hit at household budgets, and become an issue of debate for the government every year. What do you aim to achieve with this since implementation of the solutions to counter such volatilities still remain elusive? And, is this going to be a regular feature of the survey, when talking about inflation?

Every year farmers complained that prices are low at some point and consumers say it's too high, and it’s not surprising because of cycles of seasonality, weather related issues which we have shown in the survey and it impact on prices. The solution is that ultimately have to have supply chain management, cold storages, and financial solutions like futures markets. The reason you have these fluctuations is obvious, we’ve just laid them out.

The PLI scheme has been a success so far with 13 sectors, more are being added. Which sectors do you think this should also address, given that we're facing container shortages?

No, we have to be careful, if you provide it to everybody, then it’s for nobody. PLI schemes are about scaling up certain sectors in a targeted way and hopefully some of them will work. It's quite possible some won’t, but after a period of time, you've got to let the sunset clause move in, and move on to another sector.

You’ve said that India should be wary about import inflation. Will you like import inflation to be a separate target in the monetary policy framework?

No, you can't target it in that way, it’s very difficult to strip it out. Everybody is only talking about oil prices, but in fact, import inflations and disruptions are happening in all kinds of ways, whether it's container prices, shipment disruptions, chips and pharmaceutical ingredients, at one stage, was a problem. You can manage them in a monetary way, but in the end, a lot of it has got to be with supply side responses. You need some capacity to do chips in India, which you have to see in the context of Atmanirbhar Bharat and not in the context of some socialist-era import substitution, which is a completely different import substitution model. Nothing to do with what we are attempting to do.

