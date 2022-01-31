India to remain fastest-growing economy, to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Sanyal

Consumption is not happening in contact-based services, so let us be very clear, this is not a demand problem, its mostly a supply side problem in the sense that you shut down the very sectors where people want to spend. Of course, you need to provide some support to demand, also some support to these specific sectors, but in the longer run, the key is to be able to open up these contact-based services and open them for a long period of time, so we will give them a run. And in this context vaccination matters. I’m not a health expert but having done all the vaccinations, I think it's fair to say that the next round of waves if they should happen, they will be much less disruptive and be able to keep things open and definitely, the sectors will revive. So, the key here is rather than get into fiscal policy, this is really about vaccination and health policy. There are some manufacturing sectors where capacity utilization is an issue but even there, it is not a demand problem. For example, automobiles, they have 7-8 months of orders, they can't deliver because chips are not available.

