India's guarded stance on AI adoption: Economic Survey charts roadmap amid heightened uncertainty

India's Ministry of Finance, in its annual Economic Survey for the financial year 2025-26, said that India’s strategy for artificial intelligence (AI) must be sequenced carefully to avoid premature lock-ins or regulatory overreach; hence, the nation should focus on a guarded stance amid heightened uncertainty and resource constraints.

The country's objective is to build coordination first, capacity next, and binding policy leverage last, allowing institutions and markets to co-evolve, according to the Economic Survey released on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

Advertisement

“Artificial Intelligence does not confront India with a single policy question, but a series of choices that must be made under conditions of heightened uncertainty and resource constraints,” as per the survey.

AI Roadmap for India The Economic Survey charted that the first phase of India's AI path forward should focus on operationalising the institutions and aligning incentives to enable experimentation on the technology.

“Policy should enable bottom-up innovation by expanding the reach of the existing shared infrastructure under the IndiaAI Mission,” said the Economic Survey.

The report suggested that a clear focus on application- or sector-specific, small and open-weight models will help efficient resource utilisation in the sector. The Ministry also suggested that the AI regulation should be formalised on a risk-based and proportionate basis.

Advertisement

The Economic Survey also mentioned that the AI companies should be codified as per their scale and sector of use, with the two long-term objectives being shifting the country's focus towards resilience and sustained adaptation of labour markets and education systems to be essential.

“India does need its own DeepSeek moment, but that may not come immediately, next month. The typical pace of technology innovation that India follows is to build an early-stage proof of concept, and then wait and see the development of business use cases before investing further in a technology—as the IT services industry has proved time and again,” said Sudarshan Seshadri, partner and leader for AI, digital and data engineering at Tiger Analytics.

Will Bottom-up approach to pay off? The Economic Survey said that with the backdrop of constraints related to capital, computing capacity, energy, and infrastructure, this makes a case for a bottom-up approach with multiple sector-specific approaches under a single vision, which has the potential to pay dividends and turn into a source of dignified employment for India’s youth.

Advertisement

India's proposed framework for data governance strikes a balance between openness to cross-border flows and strengthening accountability and regulatory visibility.

The “Phased roadmap for India's AI Future” highlights the country's opportunities in deploying AI in a way that is economically grounded and socially responsive.

“AI is no longer a distant or speculative technology. It is increasingly being adopted, even if in an experimental capacity, in organisations around the world,” as per the survey report.

Also Read | Government needs a startup mindset, says Economic Survey

India's AI adoption has brought greater clarity on the nature of the technology itself. Early evidence has also begun to temper some of the more extreme predictions surrounding AI’s near-term labour impact.

For instance, a study conducted by Yale’s Budget Lab indicates that the broader labour market in the United States has not experienced a discernible disruption due to AI.

Advertisement

This does not invite complacency, especially from a policymaker’s perspective. While labour may be complemented in the near term as organisations work to incorporate AI into their tasks, productivity gains from augmentation have a ceiling. All in all, caution is still warranted as India attempts to solve the puzzle of AI and labour. This represents one of the most considerable looming uncertainties about the technology.