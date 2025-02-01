The services sector continues to be India’s resilient growth engine, driving expansion through domestic absorption and global trade. This dynamism of services touches our daily lives in increasingly sophisticated ways. If you have ever tracked your delivery package in real time or accessed a customer service chatbot at 3 a.m., you have experienced the rise of ‘servicification’. The servicification of any activity, for instance, manufacturing, means that the sector increasingly relies on services as inputs, activities within firms, or bundled output. The modern economy is not just about goods and products anymore; it is about services seamlessly woven into every aspect of life. This phenomenon blurs the lines between manufacturing and services and boosts economic growth. The embedded service content within non-service economic activities has grown significantly within India.