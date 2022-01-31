Infra picked up pace under PM Gatishakti National Master Plan: President Kovind

India's infrastructure work would take a major leap in coming years with the government going in for an integrated approach towards development, linking different ministries to work in a synergised manner under the Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Master Plan, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

In his address to both houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget session, the President said that the Gatishakti National Master Plan is going to usher in a new era of multi-modal transport in India.

"In future, the railways, highways and airways in India will no longer be separate and isolated infrastructures, but will be an integrated resource to the country," the President said.

He added that the construction of roads, resources and infrastructure in rural areas, which have been neglected for decades, has opened up possibilities for the country. “The achievements of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana are something to be proud of. In the year 2020-21, 36 thousand 5 hundred kilometres of roads have been built in rural areas, at the rate of more than 100 km per day, and thousands of habitations have been connected with all-weather roads," Kovind said.

Kovind also highlighted the government's work on developing road infrastructure across the country and said that as against 90,000 kilometres of National Highways in March 2014, today the country has more than 1,40,000 kilometres of National Highways.

In this regard, under the Bharatmala Project, construction of more than 20,000 kilometres of highways is in progress with an outlay of about ₹6 lakh crore, including 23 green expressways and green-field corridors, he said.

The President also spoke about the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which is nearing completion to become the country’s longest and fastest expressway in India. “It is also a matter of privilege for my government to start widening of Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg and Sant Tukaram Palkhi Marg connecting Pandharpur temple," Kovind said.

On Railways, the President said that the new Vande Bharat trains and new vistadome coaches have added feathers to the national transporter's cap.

In the last seven years, 24,000 km of railway route has been electrified. Laying new railway tracks and double-laning are also progressing rapidly. Gandhinagar railway station in Gujarat and Rani Kamalapati railway station in Madhya Pradesh now provide new glimpse of modern India. The railway arch bridge being constructed on the Chenab River in Kashmir is also emerging as a centre of attraction, he said.

He also said that 11 new metro routes have commenced, benefiting lakhs of people in eight states every day. Besides, the government has also accorded approval for the construction of 21 greenfield airports in the country, among which is the country’s biggest airport coming up at Gautam Buddha Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

More than 80 connectivity projects are also in progress under the Sagarmala program to connect the country’s important commercial hubs with ports. So far, five existing National Waterways and 106 new waterways in 24 States have been declared as National Waterways, taking the total number of National Waterways to 111. Out of these, 23 waterways are viable for transportation of cargo. With the objective to modernizing infrastructure, more than 27,000 circuit kilometres of transmission lines have also been laid by the government, Kovind said.

