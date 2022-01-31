Infra picked up pace under PM Gatishakti National Master Plan: President Kovind

He added that the construction of roads, resources and infrastructure in rural areas, which have been neglected for decades, has opened up possibilities for the country. “The achievements of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana are something to be proud of. In the year 2020-21, 36 thousand 5 hundred kilometres of roads have been built in rural areas, at the rate of more than 100 km per day, and thousands of habitations have been connected with all-weather roads," Kovind said.