Insurance penetration inches up but stays much below global average: Eco Survey

“This Budget is crucial across all sectors and companies as it will re-shape the slowdown faced in the last year. With the Covid-19 vaccination now a reality and economic survey estimating a 2.4% GDP growth through healthcare, this sector provides a ray of hope in the next fiscal for reenergizing India’s economy. This brings health insurance as well in focus, as it is critical for medical needs and emergencies. The government should definitely look at increasing the tax exemption limit under health insurance to bridge the insurance demand-supply gap and make healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone, especially in tier II and III cities," said Balachander Sekhar, CEO and co-founder, Renewbuy, an online insurance aggregator.