'Jugaad innovation' not enough, private sector should step up: Economic Survey

BENGALURU : India needs to ramp up investment in research and development (R&D) to emerge as the third largest economy in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), for which the private sector needs to step up, the Economic Survey 2020-21 said on Friday.

“…Mere reliance on 'Jugaad innovation' risks missing the crucial opportunity to innovate our way into the future. This requires a major thrust on R&D by the business sector. India’s resident firms must increase their share in total patents to a level commensurate to our status as the fifth largest economy in current US$," the survey said.

Union minister for finance and corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday.

The business sector in the country contributes much less to gross expenditure on R&D (about 37%) compared to businesses in each of the top ten economies (68% on average) despite more liberal tax incentives, the survey said, adding that the government does a disproportionate amount of “heavy-lifting" on R&D by contributing 56% of the gross expenditure in this space, three times the average contributed by governments in the top ten economies.

Yet, India’s gross expenditure on R&D at 0.65% of GDP is much lower than the top ten economies, primarily due to the disproportionately lower contribution from the business or private sector.

The survey mentioned that India made it to the list of top 50 innovative countries for the first time in 2020, ranking 48th among 131 countries in the Global Innovation Index (GII).

According to the GII, India ranks 45th and 57th on the innovation output and innovation input sub-indices respectively.

“Along with three other economies – Vietnam, Republic of Moldova and Kenya, India has the rare distinction of being an innovation achiever for ten consecutive years," the survey said.

The index also pointed out that India appears to be underperforming in innovation with respect to the size of its GDP. The survey called it a warning against being complacent.

While the country’s Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) is in line with expectation for its level of development, there is room for improvement.

The business sector’s contribution to GERD is adequate with respect to the GDP, but former’s GERD in US, China, Japan and Germany is much higher as expected for their level of development.

If India is able to effectively translate investments in innovation input to produce a higher level of innovation outputs, the country can also gain more from its investments into innovation than many others.

