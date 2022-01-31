New Delhi: Empowerment of people, especially women and the vulnerable sections of society, is the government’s top priority, and ensuring social justice, equity and equal opportunity is its guiding principle, President Ram Nath Kovind said in his address to Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session .

In his address to the joint session of Parliament, the President quoted the chief architect of the Constitution Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s vision of a society based on liberty, equality, and fraternity.

The President said his government considers these ideals as its motto. “My government believes in the mantra of ‘antyodaya,’ which encompasses social justice, equality, respect and equal opportunities. Therefore, in the policies of the government, top priority is being given to villages, the poor, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and backward communities," the President said.

The President’s emphasis on social justice comes at a time when the government is attempting to create more jobs and help restore livelihoods lost during the pandemic. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the union budget for FY23 on Tuesday, which is expected to give an impetus to economic growth in coming months.

“Women’s empowerment is one of the top priorities of my government. We are all witness to the success of Ujjwala Yojana. Entrepreneurship and skills of the mothers and sisters of our country have been promoted through the "Mudra" scheme. ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative has yielded many positive results and there has been an encouraging improvement in the number of girls enrolled in schools," the President said.

He referred to welfare schemes like the PM-Sva-Nidhi scheme meant for giving working capital loans to street vendors. Under this scheme, more than ₹2,900 crore have been provided to 28 lakh street vendors, he said. “The government is also connecting these street vendors with online food delivery companies," he said.

The government has started the e-SHRAM portal to protect the interests of labourers and more than 23 crore workers have joined it so far, he said.

The President also said that the impact of the linkage of Jan Dhan bank accounts, mobile numbers and Aadhaar in empowering citizens. “With more than 44 crore poor people joining the banking system, crores of people benefitted from direct cash transfer during the pandemic," said the President.

The President’s emphasis on social justice and empowerment indicates the importance this sector is expected to receive in the union budget proposals for the next fiscal.

