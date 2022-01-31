New Delhi: The Budget session of the Parliament began on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Listing the schemes and measures taken by the government, the President said India has returned to the club of fastest-growing nations, courtesy the steps taken by the Centre.

Speaking on the economic growth, he said India received $48 billion in foreign direct investment in the first seven months of the current financial year (FY22) which he said is proof of investor confidence on the country.

He also noted that during the April-December period of FY22, India's exports stood at $299.74 billion. Further, he noted that the forex reserves have crossed the $600 billion mark.

According to government estimates, India's GDP is expected to grow at around 9.2% in the current fiscal after it contracted 7.3% in FY21.

In his speech, the President spoke of several measures taken by the government to support small businesses amid the pandemic.

"MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy," he said adding that the government came up with the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs with an overall credit limit of ₹3 lakh crore which was later enhanced to ₹4.5 crore.

The President also spoke of the government's emphasis on manufacturing and the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes.

On the government's latest focus on semi-conductor production in the country, he said that it will further boost the growing startup ecosystem in the country.

On the agriculture front, he noted that the country witnessed a record production which was followed by the "record government procurement". Showing the government's focus on supporting small farmers, he said: "Small farmers are should be credited for growth in India's agriculture sector."

