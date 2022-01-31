The Economic Survey on Monday said the shortage of semiconductors led to closure or lowering of production by several firms from diverse industries. It said the central government's ₹76,000 crore scheme for semiconductors and display manufacturing will help in their production in the country.

The Survey said the government intervention to boost semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country has come at a time when the global economy is facing acute shortage of semiconductors due to severe disruptions in supply chains.

"The PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) and other schemes to boost semiconductors will not only help domestic companies to overcome the challenges posed by Covid but also assist them to become globally competitive especially in chip making," the survey said.

Last month, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the comprehensive program for the development of sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem in the country.

The government has approved ₹76000 crore for development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in India.

The Survey said semiconductors are an integral part of modern technology used in automobiles and its components, electronic and medical devices.

"The comprehensive interventions being introduced by the government will aid in the establishment of an ecosystem that boosts semiconductor production in India," the report said.

The government recently released a vision document for the electronics sector which envisages that the domestic electronic production has potential to reach around ₹22 lakh crore by 2026.

The survey said that electronics is recognised as a 'meta-resource' across the world. "Electronics industry is the world's largest and fastest growing industry and is increasingly finding applications in all sectors of the economy. With its impact in developing infrastructure, raising productivity, increasing efficiency in delivery of services, and enabling social transformation, it is accepted as a key enabler in the country's economic development," the survey added.

