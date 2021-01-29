OPEN APP
Home >Budget >Economic Survey >The key takeaways from the Economic Survey in 8 charts
Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

The key takeaways from the Economic Survey in 8 charts

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 08:07 PM IST Team Mint

  • The Economic Survey's pitch is that things are looking up for India

With the world still firmly in the shadow of the pandemic, the Economic Survey 2020-21 devotes a significant section to covid-19 and its fallout. The report also highlights worries associated with the second wave, which has been far worse in several western nations.

On the whole, the Survey's pitch is that things are looking up for India. The projected growth rate for 2021-22 is 11%. But the economy would still take at least 2 years to cross FY20 levels. The document also devotes separate chapters to how sovereign rating agencies treat India (unfairly, is the suggestion) and why public health spending must go up. The final chapter is an attempt to devise a basic necessities index in order to track improvements in access to drinking water, sanitation facilities, decent housing, among others.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Growth pangs
View Full Image
Growth pangs
Pandemic spending
View Full Image
Pandemic spending

India's debt level as a proportion of GDP is relatively low, the Survey suggests. With a nudge to open up the public spending tap just days before the Union Budget, the health sector, in particular, might receive some long-pending attention.

Room for fiscal push
View Full Image
Room for fiscal push
Health hurdle
View Full Image
Health hurdle
Steep costs
View Full Image
Steep costs
NPA woes
View Full Image
NPA woes

Apart from the immediate pandemic-induced fallouts, the Survey also wades into other festering concerns, such as the ballooning bad debt crisis in the banking system and the state of the country's innovation ecosystem.


Innovation landscape
View Full Image
Innovation landscape
Second wave worries
View Full Image
Second wave worries
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout