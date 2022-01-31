What to look out for in the Economic Survey

In light of the pandemic, the trend analysis of various sectors of the economy such as agriculture, industrial production, services, construction, trade, and hotels needs to be closely watched. Also, analysis of employment levels, trade with the rest of the world, money supply, prices, infrastructure development and other relevant economic factors should be studied. The survey provides key inputs which influence the budget-making process. Considering the fact that it provides a detailed analysis of economic developments of the past financial year, it sets the context for the budget.