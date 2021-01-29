Why Indian kings built palaces during famines: Eco Survey explains

NEW DELHI : Indian kings used to build palaces during periods of famine and drought, which despite the apparent contradiction, may be sound economic policy given its beneficial effect on job creation, according to the Economic Survey 2020-21 that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled in Parliament on Friday.

The Survey notes that the idea of such spending during hard times was “to provide employment and to improve the economic fortunes of the private sector." The Survey authored by chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and team said that economic theory supports this premise--in a recessionary year, the government must spend more than during expansionary times.

“For India, in the current scenario, when private consumption, which contributes to 54% gross domestic product (GDP) is contracting and investment, which contributes to around 29% is uncertain, the relevance of counter-cyclical fiscal policies is paramount," the Survey said.

It added quoting economist Paul Krughman that a sustained, productive program of permanent stimulus directed towards public investment, in both physical and human capital, is the need of the hour.

“If we fail to stimulate the economy, we risk the temporary weakness in demand leading to lower potential growth," the Survey said.

The Survey’s strong recommendation for liberal spending to aid a quick and sustainable economic recovery comes in the context of a 7.7% contraction forecast for what was till recently the fastest growing economy in the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated at the start of the budget session of Parliament earlier in the day that budget FY22 may entail more economic packages such as the four-five mini budgets announced in 2020 as separate packages.

“That is, the series of mini budgets continued in a way in 2020. And I am confident that this budget will also be seen as a part of the series of those four-five budgets, Modi said.

The Survey said that to ensure that the economy remains in good health to take full advantage of economic reforms, an ‘economic bridge’ to the medium and long-term has to be created. This can only be achieved by an active fiscal policy that recognises that the risks from doing too little are much more than the risks from doing too much can ensure. Many experts have expressed fears of a wave of bankruptcies once current restriction on initiation of pandemic-related bankruptcy action expires in March.

A fiscal policy that provides an impetus to growth will lead to lower, not higher, debt-to-GDP ratios.

In a country like India, which has a large workforce employed in the informal sector, counter-cyclical fiscal policy becomes even more paramount, said the Survey. This call for more active, counter-cyclical fiscal policy is not a call for fiscal irresponsibility, the Survey noted.

