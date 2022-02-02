Edtech companies set to get a boost from government’s digitization push

“The initiatives indicate that the government has put the spotlight on digitization to boost penetration and access to education across Bharat," said Mihir Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Teachmint, a platform that enables teachers to digitize classrooms. Intending to push skill-based education, Sitharman said startups will be promoted to facilitate ‘Drone Shakti’ through different applications and for drone-as-a-service. Select industrial training institutes in all states will offer courses on drones. “Clearly, accessibility and quality education are at the centre of the government’s initiatives, which assures that we are moving in the direction of achieving the United Nations SDGs (sustainable development goals), as a nation. Innovative mechanism for imparting knowledge, teacher’s training programs, and high-quality regional content for e-learning will be the focus areas for us and we are glad to see the national support towards the sector," said Mayank Kumar, co-founder, MD, upGrad.