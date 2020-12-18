Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that higher investment in healthcare is very critical and industries that got badly battered due to the pandemic and the ones that would emerge as new engines of growth needed support.

Addressing business leaders at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) virtual partnership summit, Sitharaman described her third union budget to be presented in February as a ‘never before’ budget coming after a pandemic. The minister said the suggestions received from all walks of life will be given abundant attention.

Sitharaman’s emphasis on higher healthcare spending and support to sections of businesses indicate the general direction of the next union budget.

“When we talk about lives, even today, health takes top priority. Investment in health is going to be absolutely critical not just to make lives safer but also to make health and health related expenditure more predictable for people and not to do it out of pocket," Sitharaman said. The minister emphasised the need to make provisions for the unexpected healthcare spending that families incur.

Sitharaman said that more funding in health infrastructure, more public private partnerships and more investments in medical and pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) were the need of the hour.

She also said that while the rural economy showed resilience during the pandemic, urban India offered the lesson about where it could not take the shock. Cities had witnessed a massive reverse migration following the stringent lockdown that India imposed in March leading to a humanitarian crisis.

“Support has to be extended to sectors that got disrupted badly and support to which are now going to be centres of newer demand and newer engines of growth. We need to fuel that engine and run that engine as fast as possible..," the minister said.

The central government has so far offered three stimulus packages amounting to ₹24.3 trillion. While manufacturing sector has recovered in September quarter from the 39.3% contraction seen in the June quarter, trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting are still in the negative territory as per the second quarter GDP data released last month. India’s economy slowed its pace of contraction to a better than expected 7.5% in the September quarter.

For the Narendra Modi administration, one major challenge is to create adequate number of jobs at a time work is increasingly becoming technology driven and automated. Imparting skills needed for employment to a large number of people and fixing gender imbalances in this area are priorities.

Sitharaman said the way in which jobs are created will go through a massive change with ‘working from home’ becoming a culture. Continued and justifiable anxiety that women’s participation in workforce is not adequate needed to be looked at, the minister said. “We will be a country where 60% of our population is going to be under 30 years of age which is a blessing and we have to provide them right kind of skills. Vocational training has to be given with new perspective," Sitharaman said.

