5 key measures in Budget 2023 can help FPIs, DIIs to stay firm in Indian markets3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 02:06 PM IST
- So far in January, FPIs have pulled out ₹ ₹15,236 crore from Indian equities. However, overall in 2022, FPIs sold ₹1,21,439 crore which can be attributed due to macroeconomic uncertainties, rising interest rates trend, and geopolitical tension.
The start of 2023 has been on the selling side by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). This is already a matter of concern for experts since last year FPIs made record selloffs in Indian equities due to macroeconomic risks and January began on the same sentiment with extensive funds outflow. However, some key measures in Budget 2023 can help foreign investors stay firm in the stock market. Not just that, these developments can also drive DIIs demand in equities.
