A relook into the existing taxation structure with a clear focus on direct tax needed: Mercedes-Benz India

A relook into the existing taxation structure with a clear focus on direct tax needed: Mercedes-Benz India1 min read . 05:16 PM IST
- Union Budget should aim at long-term holistic growth for the auto industry prioritizing job creation
A relook into the existing taxation structure with a clear focus on the direct tax changes to boost consumption, export promotion, direct job creation and promotion of digitization is highly desired, said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. He was sharing his expectations on the upcoming Union Budget 2022 which will be presented on February 1, 2022.
The German luxury car maker said, “The Union Budget should aim at long-term holistic growth for the auto industry prioritizing job creation, infrastructure development, introduction of latest technologies and increased de-carbonization efforts."
In an exclusive interaction with Livemint earlier, Martin highlighted the high duty structure in India does not give an advantage to world-class technologies that latest generation EVs features.
“It has been highlighting the need to rationalize the import duty structure for EVs and other high-tech cars like the AMG range to achieve cost parities with the ICEs for the consumers and trigger a faster adoption among luxury EV users. It will be difficult to grow the EV penetration with such high import duty structure which continues to be barrier of the segment growing," he told.
On growth to the auto sector, Martin added, “With stable policies and a clear roadmap for the sector, an accelerated growth can be achieved transitioning the industry swiftly into the emerging e-mobility era, putting Indian auto industry on the global map."
“Continued government spending on infrastructure projects would further propel demand for both the passenger and commercial vehicles," added Martin.
