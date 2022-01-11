ACMA wants uniform 18% GST on all auto components in Union Budget

Sunjay Kapur, President, ACMA said, “The automotive industry is witnessing one of the most challenging, yet interesting times, ever. Disruptions due to the pandemic, new technologies and regulations are redefining mobility. In this backdrop, the recent policy announcements by the Government on PLI scheme for ACC Battery, PLI for Auto & Auto Components and extension of FAME-2 scheme are indeed very timely and will facilitate the Indian automotive sector in becoming integral to global automotive value chains as also staying relevant."