Along with incomes, agri needs an investment push
SummaryWhile allocations to the agriculture sector have been increasing, much of it is going towards current subsidies rather than forward-looking investments.
In this week’s budget, the last before the 2024 general elections, allocations and initiatives for the farm sector are expected to be in focus. Between 2016-17 and 2023-24, overall budgetary allocations to the agriculture sector increased about three-fold. The previous budget allocated ₹1.25 trillion to the ministry of agriculture, with about 80% earmarked for schemes entirely funded by the central government. While allocations are increasing, much of it is going towards subsidies rather than forward-looking investments.