Along with incomes, agri needs an investment push

The agriculture sector has been charging increasing prices for the goods it produces. While this should lead to an overall improvement in the finances of farm households, farmers face a rise in input costs as well. This results in very slow growth in net income, or the ‘profitability’ of farm households. Further, as a recent study by the Reserve Bank of India shows (and which has been supported by similar studies in the past), farmers rarely get anywhere close to the full proportion of the price of food that is charged to the end-consumer, with the remainder taken away by traders and retailers further down the supply chain.