An enabling framework to drive the technology sector’s growth

To bring together emerging telecom technologies, such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, etc, with a sectoral focus on “solve for India and build for the world", we need to build on the success of special economic zones (SEZs). One way to go about it is to think of geographically-agnostic ‘super innovation clusters’ that are based on technological themes. This approach, together with a matching R&D grant scheme for industry-led consortiums comprising lead industry partners, academic institutions and startups, can be effective. This should catalyse joint R&D projects that involve cutting-edge technologies. Such a scheme could be funded through the National Research Foundation being set up by the government, as its mandate includes inter- disciplinary and multi-nation projects.