Assocham calls for govt focus on MSEs

Assocham has also urged the Centre to help resolve disputes in telecom, power and mining, among other sectors, in line with the direct tax dispute resolution scheme ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’. “These sectors typically have a very long gestation, 10–15 years and have a lot of other issues. If these can be resolved, it will unlock a lot of value for the economy. We have also proposed a similar scheme for customs-related disputes," Agarwal said.