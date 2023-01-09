Aviation industry seeks tax relief in the Union budget2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 12:16 AM IST
A plea that the airline industry has is to allow input tax credit of 5% GST collected from economy class passengers
A plea that the airline industry has is to allow input tax credit of 5% GST collected from economy class passengers
The civil aviation industry, which is finally experiencing a resurgence after enduring weak demand and debilitating financial losses over the past two years, has seen signs of recovery in the December quarter. The industry now hopes the government will provide relief on taxation in the upcoming Union budget to bring down the cost structure for airports and airlines.