Awareness, affordability, and attractiveness: Insurance sector's budget wishlist

Enhancing Affordability

Reducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on insurance policies down to the lowest slab, especially retail, health and micro-insurance, is essential to lowering barriers to entry and improving accessibility. Health insurance, recognized as a crucial tool to ensure the financial protection and access to quality healthcare for the masses, remains underpenetrated, despite existing tax incentives under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. Lowering the GST on health and micro-insurance plans may provide a much-needed additional push for adoption, particularly among lower income groups.