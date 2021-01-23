Under Section 80C, an individual is eligible to claim tax deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh on various payments including life insurance premiums, principal payment of home loan, fixed deposits, provident funds etc. Considering the inflation in the recent past, the government may increase this upper limit to up to ₹2.5-3 lakh. The rise in the exemption limit will encourage people to spend more on tax-saving instruments backed by the government. The increase in the deduction limit under Section 80C was last increased in 2014 and an upward revision is long overdue.