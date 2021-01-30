Budget 2021: 'Bring parity between pension products by life insurers and NPS'

The importance of a safety net, in the form of insurance cover has gained immense prominence, especially in the past one year. Both, Insurance companies as well as policy holders are expecting that the upcoming budget will focus on deepening insurance penetration in the country. One such goal will be to secure one’s life after retirement. A large population in our country use pension products offered by life insurers to have regular income post retirement to lead a comfortable life. From a social security standpoint, both pension products offered by life insurers and NPS are serving the same cause of building corpus for retirement income. While, investment in NPS offers additional tax deductions of ₹50,000 under section 80CCD, life insurer’s pension plans do not enjoy this benefit, making it unattractive for customers.

