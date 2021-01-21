Budget 2021: Corporate India’s wish list

The term ‘manufacture’ has been defined very widely under Income Tax provisions. There has been a lot of litigation in the past, as to what constitutes ‘manufacture’. It is recommended that the government issues guidance on what constitutes ‘manufacture’ for this purpose. It is advisable that a liberal view is adopted on this subject and almost all the manufacturing activity is covered within the ambit of these beneficial provisions. After all, the overall aim is to boost investment and create employment opportunities in the country. Thus, this noble cause should not get into interpretation issues and unnecessary litigation.