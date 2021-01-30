Budget 2021: Expectations of EV startups in India

“Hoping for a huge opportunity in the sector to get localized, we are keeping up our expectations high on this year's Union Budget, which will certainly bring up advancement in the sector. To further support the localization of battery production which accounts for around 40% of the EV development cost, the government can reduce the GST on batteries as well as import duty slabs. It presently incorporates the GST of 18% on lithium-ion batteries and 28% on lead-acid batteries. The cost of an EV can come down significantly with the GST reduction. Also, the Govt should finalize its incentives-based scrappage policy which can help create demand in the commercial vehicles (CV) segment as well."