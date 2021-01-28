Budget 2021: Experts do not expect any major relief in income tax

"As an expert what I see is, that there is little scope for the government because of the fiscal deficit. The government could not achieve the target of the disinvestment. We should remember that the revenue collections are also not as per the target projection. We are far away from the disinvestment target of ₹2.1 lakh crore. It seems that the government will not be able to achieve 40% of the disinvestment target in the current year. Looking at all these aspects there may be little relief in the mediclaim insurance or there may be some threshold limit increase or a little relief to the salaried class but I don't foresee any major tax relief in this budget," Mishra added.