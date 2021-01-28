Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021 on 1 February. To revive the ailing real estate sector amid a global pandemic, the analysts expect some big announcements from the Budget 2021. "All through 2020, the government came up with slew of announcement and measures to streamline the sector and to provide liquidity solutions to the stuck projects; the sector now has high hopes from the upcoming budget," said Achal Raina, chief operating officer, Raheja Developers. "It is expected that the government will take last year’s thought and action forward to come up with the announcements that can be implemented in the short term," he further added.